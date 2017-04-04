Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Business Impact of Good Creative [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,067 views
Email
Top

Research shows that creative work, including good design, drives customer preference, loyalty, and a willingness to pay a premium. And those benefits translate into tangible revenues for brands.

That info comes from an infographic by inMotionNow that illustrates the real business impact of marketing creative.

Businesses that invest in creative are 85% more likely to be financially successful, the infographic shows. The challenge? Some 77% of teams say there is increased pressure to be more productive than more creative at work.

How can marketing and creative teams balance creativity with productivity? And why should companies care?

See the infographic to learn more about the impact creative teams have on business. Just tap or click to view a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

ContentContent MarketingCreativityCustomer ExperienceMarketing ChallengesWriting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!