The Business Impact of Good Creative [Infographic]

Research shows that creative work, including good design, drives customer preference, loyalty, and a willingness to pay a premium. And those benefits translate into tangible revenues for brands.

That info comes from an infographic by inMotionNow that illustrates the real business impact of marketing creative.

Businesses that invest in creative are 85% more likely to be financially successful, the infographic shows. The challenge? Some 77% of teams say there is increased pressure to be more productive than more creative at work.

How can marketing and creative teams balance creativity with productivity? And why should companies care?

