How to Multitask Like a Pro [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,000 views
How many tasks are you working on at this moment? There might be the email you drafted, the tabs open all across your browser, and this article you're reading.

Are you getting more done, or is multitasking making you less efficient?

The answer may depend on what items you're multitasking and when you're doing it, according to an infographic published by Pounds to Pocket.

Multitasking is not necessarily a bad thing, the infographic explains: It can help you be more efficient and get more done, although it can also cause distractions and errors.

To see the pros and cons of multitasking and get tips on how to be a productive multitasker, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementTime Management

Comments

  • by Marcia Yudkin Mon Apr 10, 2017 via web

    Unmentioned in this piece is the impact on others of your multitasking. Too many people assume another person who is present won't mind if they are trying to help a customer or colleague and they carry on a task focused on something else at the same time. In many cases, this is disrespectful to the other human being involved and does unseen damage to the business relationship involved..

