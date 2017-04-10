How to Multitask Like a Pro [Infographic]

How many tasks are you working on at this moment? There might be the email you drafted, the tabs open all across your browser, and this article you're reading.

Are you getting more done, or is multitasking making you less efficient?

The answer may depend on what items you're multitasking and when you're doing it, according to an infographic published by Pounds to Pocket.

Multitasking is not necessarily a bad thing, the infographic explains: It can help you be more efficient and get more done, although it can also cause distractions and errors.

To see the pros and cons of multitasking and get tips on how to be a productive multitasker, check out the infographic:





