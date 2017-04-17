Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Digital Trends 2017: Are Brands and Customers on the Same Page? [Infographic]

by   |    |  855 views
Email
Top

As marketers, we probably tend to get more excited about the latest digital trends than the general public does. So just what do consumers think of some of the new technologies we're seeing?

It turns out customers want improvements to the products and services they already use more than they want something they haven't seen or experienced before, according to an infographic released by digital agency Code Computerlove.

And though a trend such as mobile payments may not be generating a lot of media, customers listed it as the top technology they want to use this year.

Conversely, trends such as virtual reality and augmented reality have had a lot of media mentions, but consumers are still tepid about trying them out.

To see more about the digital trends brands are talking about versus what consumers want to use, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Augmented RealityCustomer BehaviorCustomer ExperienceMarketing InspirationMarketing StrategyTechnologyVirtual Reality

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!