Digital Trends 2017: Are Brands and Customers on the Same Page? [Infographic]

As marketers, we probably tend to get more excited about the latest digital trends than the general public does. So just what do consumers think of some of the new technologies we're seeing?

It turns out customers want improvements to the products and services they already use more than they want something they haven't seen or experienced before, according to an infographic released by digital agency Code Computerlove.

And though a trend such as mobile payments may not be generating a lot of media, customers listed it as the top technology they want to use this year.

Conversely, trends such as virtual reality and augmented reality have had a lot of media mentions, but consumers are still tepid about trying them out.

To see more about the digital trends brands are talking about versus what consumers want to use, check out the infographic:



