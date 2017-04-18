40 Video Stats You Should Know If You Work in E-Commerce [Infographic]

If you work in e-commerce, it's likely that your brand and your competitors are using video to help educate, entertain, and sell products or services.

But video takes investment, and the pressure to see viable ROI from videos is especially pronounced in e-commerce.

The team at Goodvidio has put together an infographic of 40 video statistics relevant to e-commerce marketers that can help guide you as you look to make the most of your video investment.

You can find statistics about general video usage, such as product videos can increase the likelihood of a purchase by up to 85%.

The infographic contains more specific data, too: the ways Millennials use video, a section about YouTube factoids, and info on consumer behavior related to video.





To check out the infographic, just tap or click on the image to view a larger version: