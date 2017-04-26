Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The 3Ps of the Future of Search [Infographic]

by   |    |  779 views
Email
Top

With the continuing growth of the Internet of Things (Internet-connected devices all around us), voice search has helped the search function move off the computer and mobile screen.

Microsoft and the team at Bing have put together an infographic illustrating their predictions for the future of search. They argue that natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will help search become more of each of the following 3Ps:

Personal: Consumers expect personalized experiences, and 75% of customers get frustrated when content that is not relevant to their search comes up. The good news is that voice search is becoming increasingly accurate with an all-time low error rate of 5.9%.

Pervasive: A whopping 50 billion Internet-connected devices are expected to be in use by 2020, and consumers will want ways to interact and search seamlessly.

Predictive: Companies will increasingly rely on search data to help them predict patterns and behaviors in their business.


To see more about the future of search and how brands can keep up, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AICustomer BehaviorCustomer-CentricCustomer CommunicationsInternet of ThingsPersonalizationSearch Engine MarketingSearch Engines

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!