The 3Ps of the Future of Search [Infographic]

With the continuing growth of the Internet of Things (Internet-connected devices all around us), voice search has helped the search function move off the computer and mobile screen.

Microsoft and the team at Bing have put together an infographic illustrating their predictions for the future of search. They argue that natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will help search become more of each of the following 3Ps:

Personal: Consumers expect personalized experiences, and 75% of customers get frustrated when content that is not relevant to their search comes up. The good news is that voice search is becoming increasingly accurate with an all-time low error rate of 5.9%.

Pervasive: A whopping 50 billion Internet-connected devices are expected to be in use by 2020, and consumers will want ways to interact and search seamlessly.

Predictive: Companies will increasingly rely on search data to help them predict patterns and behaviors in their business.





To see more about the future of search and how brands can keep up, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.