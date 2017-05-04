10 Performance Marketing Stats Marketers Should Know: Europe [Infographic]

Let's step across the pond today to see how our European counterparts are using performance marketing.

First, the basics: performance marketing happens when the advertiser pays only if there are measurable results, such as when a click is made by a prospect or a lead form is filled out.

It makes sense that retargeting has long been a tool used to increase the effectiveness of performance marketing. And according to an infographic by AdRoll that is based on a report the retargeting and prospecting company produced, other efforts are seeing decent usage as well.

For example, the infographic shows that investment in programmatic advertising increased substantially from 2015 to 2016, meaning that the automation of bidding for keywords is helping marketers maximize their performance marketing efforts.

To see more stats about performance marketing from AdRoll's survey, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



