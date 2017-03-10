Seven Reasons Your Business Needs a Mobile-Friendly Website Right Now [Infographic]

Some 1.2 billion people worldwide access the Internet from a mobile device. If your business doesn't have a mobile-friendly site, then you're missing opportunities.

Furthermore, 55% of time spent with online retail occurred on a mobile device, according to one study. That stat and more are highlighted in an infographic by Harris Myers Business Development that explains why businesses should ensure their websites render and function well on mobile devices.

In addition to simply making your site more accessible, mobile-friendliness helps achieve higher rankings in Google search results, and it's more economical than creating different versions of your website for various types of devices, the infographic explains.

All the benefits that a mobile-friendly sites give to your visitors naturally come together to help you achieve better conversion rates and more sales.

For more on why your website needs to be mobile-friendly right now, check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



