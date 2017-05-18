Big Data: From Buzzword to Business Benefits [Infographic]

We all know the term "Big Data," but is bigger always better? What benefits does Big Data actually bring to companies?

Card printer Colourfast compiled data from a study by the Business Application Research Center into an infographic that illustrates the benefits of Big Data, including how it's being used, and some barriers to adoption.

The findings include the following:

• Some 40% of companies worldwide use Big Data analytics, citing benefits such as the ability to make better strategic decisions and improved control of operation processes.

• In 61% of companies where Big Data initiatives are a part of integrated business processes, senior management is the primary driver.





• The most-reported obstacle to implementing a successful big data project is inadequate analytical know-how.

To learn more about how companies are using Big Data and how you can get the most out of a Big Data project, tap or click on the infographic to view a larger version: