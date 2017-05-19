My Cart (0)
53 Must-Have Features of Local Business Websites [Infographic]

by   |    |  651 views
If you're a small business owner, you probably wear a lot of hats. And though you're an expert in what you're selling, knowing how to set up your website to actually sell your products or services can pose some challenges.

Today's infographic can help. Australian website design and development company WebAlive created a diagram explaining which website elements are must-haves for your local website.

What works for a big e-commerce site may not be what your local website needs. WebAlive analyzed well-converting local business websites and then created an illustration based on the results.

The graphic also has reminders of what not to include on your website, including Flash, background music, and dead-end pages (pages with no links).

For all 53 tips, check out the full infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

