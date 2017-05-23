Content Marketing Stats and Trends in 2017 [Infographic]

Investment in content marketing is on an upward trend across both B2B and B2C brands, yet only 22% of marketers feel "extremely" or "very" successful with their content marketing efforts, according to data cited in an infographic by Point Visible.

Content Marketing Institute and MarketingProfs together conducted the study that the infographic is primarily based on, and we've reported on that data a few times, including in this overview of B2B content marketing trends and this overview of B2C content marketing trends.

The team at Point Visible combined data from those reports with other content marketing stats to create a full picture of how marketers are using content marketing and how they feel about it.

For example, though only 34% and 35% of B2B and B2C marketers, respectively, say their content marketing strategy is "extremely" or "very" effective, the good news is that 62% of B2B marketers and 63% of B2C marketers say they are "much more" or "somewhat more" successful with marketing than they were one year ago.

Click or tap on the image to see the full infographic with all the stats and trends:



