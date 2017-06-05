My Cart (0)
Consumer Purchase Behavior by Industry, Device, and Country [Infographic]

by   |    |  772 views
Today's infographic, by chargeback management company Chargebacks911, breaks down online purchase behavior across 11 industries, and you may find some of the info surprising.

For instance, 33% of shoppers have done at least some grocery shopping online this year, up from just 8% last year, and 30% of shoppers did all or most of their shopping for household appliances online, according to data cited in the infographic.

Though 62% of consumers prefer to research electronics and computers online, only 43% are comfortable making that purchase online as well, according to the data.

Across all industries, those who do purchase online are significantly more likely to do so on a desktop than a mobile device, the infographic points out.

You can check out the infographic with interactive navigation on the Chargebacks911 site, or you can see a static version here:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

B2CCustomer BehaviorInternational MarketingOnline Marketing

Comments

  • by JMarketer Mon Jun 5, 2017 via web

    Typo in infographic under Household Appliances - shouldn't say Health and Beauty under Countries Most Likely to Purchase

  • by AMW Mon Jun 5, 2017 via web

    We are led to believe that "everything is going mobile." But, if that's the case, then why -- in every category -- is "desktop" the method of more users, and in double digits vs single for mobile & tablet? Even adding mobile + tablet, it doesn't meet the percentage of desktop users. I'd like to see these numbers for US users only to see the difference...

  • by Chargebacks911 Mon Jun 5, 2017 via web

    @AMW - Very good point. If you visit our version of the infographic there are some additional stats that explain some of the trends in relation to mobile. While it's true that currently more people are purchasing on desktops, the overall trend is certainly towards mobile.

    @JMarketer - Boom! You got us. We actually noticed and fixed the graphic on our website, but somehow this image did not get updated. Do you need a job as a proofreader? You've obviously got mad skills!

