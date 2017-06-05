Consumer Purchase Behavior by Industry, Device, and Country [Infographic]

Today's infographic, by chargeback management company Chargebacks911, breaks down online purchase behavior across 11 industries, and you may find some of the info surprising.

For instance, 33% of shoppers have done at least some grocery shopping online this year, up from just 8% last year, and 30% of shoppers did all or most of their shopping for household appliances online, according to data cited in the infographic.

Though 62% of consumers prefer to research electronics and computers online, only 43% are comfortable making that purchase online as well, according to the data.

Across all industries, those who do purchase online are significantly more likely to do so on a desktop than a mobile device, the infographic points out.

