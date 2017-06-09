My Cart (0)
Three Ways Your Brand's Visual Identity Can Win (or Lose) New Customers [Infographic]

by   |    |  787 views
Defining your brand's visual identity can be one of the most fun—and most challenging—parts of marketing your products or services.

Today's infographic, created by Vistaprint Corporate, provides three tips on how to use your brand's visual identity to attract new customers.

Use color to grab their attention, the infographic suggests, and explains how various color palettes are associated with specific brand attributes.

It also suggests using personalization, both online and offline, as well as smart visual elements and A/B testing to set up your website to keep visitors interested.

To make sure your website and brand make the grade, check out the full infographic for details. Just tap or click to see a larger version:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

