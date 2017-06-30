My Cart (0)
Tradeshow Trends: Budgets, Expectations, Logistics, and More [Infographic]

by   |    |  612 views
Tradeshows are an important marketing tool for many businesses, but has their influence changed as companies look to promote themselves more and more online?

Exhibition stand supplier Display Wizard surveyed 100 regular exhibitors on the pros and cons of this marketing channel and created an infographic with some of its findings.

Tradeshows are still an important channel for many marketers, with 75% of respondents saying they saw a positive future for tradeshow marketing, and the biggest factor in whether a marketer decides to exhibit at a tradeshow is the quality of attendees, the study found.

But many interviewees also voiced concerns about tradeshows, with the high cost of exhibiting reported as the biggest issue for most exhibitors.

Check out the infographic for more survey findings and some expert tips on how to exhibit successfully:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

