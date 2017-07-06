Video Content and Its Role in the Marketing Funnel [Infographic]

With 90% of consumers finding video helpful in their buying decisions, according to today's infographic, it's no wonder that marketers everywhere want to jump on the video bandwagon.

But, as with any marketing technique, using video as part of your marketing strategy requires planning—specifically when determining which types of video should be used in which parts of the buying funnel.

The infographic, created by video firm One Productions, explains that educational and explainer videos can assist at the top of the funnel, with potential customers who have become aware of a problem they face.

But by the time a potential buyer is at the decision stage, personalized videos can help them make that decision.

To see which types of video content to use when, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version:





