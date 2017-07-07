Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How Millennials Are Changing the Shopping Landscape [Infographic]

by   |    |  890 views
Email
Top

What have Millennials been up to lately? Brands are eager to know, and agency Internet Marketing Inc. has released an infographic that helps companies keep up with Millennial trends.

First, who are the roughly 80 million Millennials in the US? The infographic defines them as people born between the years 1980 and 2000, and it says they spend approximately $600 billion per year—a figure that is expected to grow to $1.4 trillion by 2020.

For brands that want in on that Millennial action, it helps to know how this group shops. The infographic compares generational buying habits and points out that Millennials outspend other groups by $80 per month on coffee. It also says 60% of Millennials rate products and services online, compared with 49% of other generations.

The infographic explains that Millennials can be extremely loyal to brands they like, and it gives tips for harnessing that loyalty.

If you want to learn how to connect with Millennial shoppers, check out the infographic:


 


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

B2CCustomer BehaviorCustomer ExperienceCustomer LoyaltyDemographicsE-CommerceMillennialsRetail Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!