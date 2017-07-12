Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

How In-Store Tech Use and Preferences Differ by Gender [Infographic]

by   |    |  236 views
Although online shopping is on the rise, more than 90% of smartphone owners visit brick-and-mortar stores at least once a week, according to a report released by Euclid Analytics.

The survey includes responses from approximately 1,500 US consumers, and some of the results are compiled into an infographic.

The findings include the following:

• Women value in-store shopping to confirm fit and style: Some 65% of women (vs. 55% of men) shop in-store because of the ability to easily try on clothes and for tailored recommendations.

• Men seek human interaction in-store: Nearly three quarters (73%) of men always or frequently interact with sales associate at retail stores, versus 65% of women. Some 28% of men consider lack of responsiveness from an associate their biggest in-store pet peeve (versus 23% of women).


• Men and women are not ready for a full on AmazonGo shopping experience. Less than half of each group is interested in visiting a purely technology-operated store.

To see more from the report and learn how men and women use technology in their in-store experiences, check out the infographic:


