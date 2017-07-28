The Only Checklist You Need for Really Good Email Design [Infographic]

What goes into making a really good email?
The team at Campaign Monitor paired up with Really Good Emails and produced an infographic that answers the question.
The checklist includes tips for how to write subject lines and preheader text, craft a good footer, and incorporate dynamic content and personalization.
It also highlights the technical aspects to keep in mind, such as how to use hierarchy in the layout, which fonts are most Web-friendly, and how to incorporate video and GIFs.
To start creating good emails, check out the infographic:
Something's missing. Personalization (and the underlying data analysis that makes it relevant) takes care of the most important component of any mailing -- the list. Yet the second highest priority -- the offer -- isn't given any emphasis. Not even a mention.
If the design doesn't make the offer instantly clear and draw the eye to it immediately, the mailing won't get the desired response.