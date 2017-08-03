40 Facts About How the Psychology of Color Can Boost Your Website Conversions [Infographic]

Up to 90% of a consumer's initial judgment of a product is based on color, according to an infographic released by review site Skilled.

The infographic breaks down the rainbow and explains emotions associated with each hue, as well as in which industries each color is popular, and in which industries each color is not recommended.

For example, white and silver signify perfection, and you can see that in brands like Apple and Ralph Lauren, but many food brands—which prefer characteristics such as energy or excitement—opt for brighter colors.

Furthermore, certain colors speak to the psychology of certain types of buyers, according to the infographic. For example, navy blue and teal are often used to target budget shoppers, whereas pink, rose, and sky blue speak to traditional clothing buyers.

To see how the rainbow of colors affects buying habits, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



