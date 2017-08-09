What Are Transparent SSL and HTTPS? And Why Should You Care? [Infographic]

Transparent SSL and HTTPS are technical aspects of how a website is set up, and marketers may not have a lot of time to think about them. But making sure they are in place—especially before a set of Chrome updates is released in October this year—can help you avoid trust-certificate alerts, which can affect sales.

An infographic by Nibmus Hosting illustrates the importance of the new transparent SSL certificate initiative for brands, and includes a chart that explains how transparent SSL works.

If your SSL certificate is not transparent by October 2017, the infographic warns, the following could happen:

Google Chrome will mark your website as "not secure."

Someone could create a fake copy of your website and harm your visitors.

The infographic also provides a checklist to help with moving your website to HTTPS, which starts with the acquisition of transparent SSL and also includes updating internal links as needed.

For all the details, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.



