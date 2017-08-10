How to Set Up Your Workspace for Maximum Productivity [Infographic]

If you're having an unproductive day (or week or year), this infographic by Davitt Corporate Psychology may help. It outlines a number of ways that your workspace can be set up to help maximize your productivity.
Here are just a few of the easy-to-implement tips:
• If you play music, consider whether it's helping or hurting. Studies show that music can decrease productivity when a task requires focus, but increase it when performing routine tasks, says the infographic.
• Check your posture, which affects not only your physical health but also your productivity. Employees who sit straight when they type think more clearly and have higher output than those who slump.
• Exercise at your desk. The infographic illustrates five easy stretches to do while you work.
To increase your, comfort, productivity, and output, check out the full graphic:
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment
Comments
Good ideas for a productive workplace. I get that it was focused on work environment design and appointment. Vital to any productive workplace is the up-to-dateness, relevance, and adequacy of tools/tooling provisioned for workers. Without that, it matters not how cool, hip, comfortable the environment design.
I have worked in too many companies, many claiming to disruption savvy, customer-centric, and vying for world class status, where the digital workers are stuck using crappy productivity tools and supports e.g. Microsoft still earns a lot of money supporting Win 8, XP, and associated legacy versions of Office applications. Having to get work done in spite of outdated, inefficient, workflow unhelpful applications of all types is common across enterprises in all verticals, moreso in established corporations than startups. If necessary, I suspect that many workers would tradeoff some investment in environment upgrade, for way better productivity tools and related supports.