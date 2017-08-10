How to Set Up Your Workspace for Maximum Productivity [Infographic]

If you're having an unproductive day (or week or year), this infographic by Davitt Corporate Psychology may help. It outlines a number of ways that your workspace can be set up to help maximize your productivity.

Here are just a few of the easy-to-implement tips:

• If you play music, consider whether it's helping or hurting. Studies show that music can decrease productivity when a task requires focus, but increase it when performing routine tasks, says the infographic.

• Check your posture, which affects not only your physical health but also your productivity. Employees who sit straight when they type think more clearly and have higher output than those who slump.

• Exercise at your desk. The infographic illustrates five easy stretches to do while you work.





To increase your, comfort, productivity, and output, check out the full graphic: