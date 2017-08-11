16 Ways B2B Websites Can Optimize Conversion Rates [Infographic]

Conversion rate optimization (CRO) refers to improving the likelihood that a user will complete a defined goal on your website—anything from buying a product, requesting a quote, or downloading a whitepaper.

As vital as CRO is, it's often easier to focus more on driving traffic than conversions. But there are aspects of B2B websites that can be optimized to convert those visitors, and this infographic by b2bmetric illustrates 16 key elements that a lead-generating B2B website can implement to improve conversion rates and increase sales.

For example, users need only 14 words to understand the gist of what you are saying, according to the infographic, so keep your copy concise.

Also, B2B buyers consume 3-5 pieces of content before engaging a sales representative, so be sure your site makes the content visitors want easily available.

To see all 16 ways to optimize your B2B website for conversions, check out the infographic:



