The One Thing That Can Make You More Productive at Work [Infographic]

You can skip the coffee today because this statistic should wake you up: Per day, on average, a typical employee works 8.9 hours but sleeps only 7.7 hours.

That's according to an infographic by Wrike that explores how sleep problems lead to reduced productivity and how that affects the bottom line.

Sleep problems, such as insomnia, cause 11.3 days of lost productivity per year, the infographic claims. It goes on to explain that these problems may be responsible for as much as $63.2 billion in lost productivity in the US.

What's a busy, sleepy marketer to do?

The basics, of course: reduce caffeine and screen exposure in the evening, and try meditating before bed. For more advanced—or desperate—sheep-counters, a nap in the afternoon can reduce stress, decrease the risk of heart disease, and make you a higher performing employee.





For the full (bedtime) story, check out the infographic. Tap or click to view a larger version—but if you read this just before bed, be sure to dim the blue light on your screen first.