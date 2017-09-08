My Cart (0)
15 Tips to Help You Write Faster [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,064 views
Marketers and content creators have various options for getting more work done. Unfortunately, adding extra hours to a day requires tweaking some complex laws of physics and time, and hiring more people isn't always in the budget.

And that's where today's infographic, by Custom Writing, comes in—with tips on how to help you get at least one of your jobs done faster: writing.

One the main themes in the graphic list is to silence your inner editor. Save the proofreading, revising, and formatting for the end, the infographic suggests.

If you're really serious about getting work done—or desperate to hit a deadline—the graphic offers a tip: Give a friend or coworker $20. You get it back only if you finish on time.

And if you're competitive, make it fun. Play typing games to increase your word-per-minute rate, or find a writing buddy and see who can finish first. Of course, quality counts, too!


To see how you can write faster, check out all 15 tips:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Cindy Beckles Fri Sep 8, 2017 via web

    Great article! Thank you for the wonderful hints.

