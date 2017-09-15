What Makes a Great 'About Us' Page [Infographic]

All too often, the "About Us" page of a website is brushed aside, filled with a block of text about the company's history, and left to grow stale.

Big mistake. Because aside from representing your brand, the "About Us" page can also help drive customers to purchase, say the folks at Siege Media. They created a list of 50 Inspiring 'About Us' Page Examples and note that customers who view your "About Us" page spend 22.5% more than those who don't.

The content marketing agency analyzed 50 "About Us" pages to see what made them good, and inspiration from those pages is complied into one infographic.

The page doesn't have to be just a literal history of your company or its board, and so the infographic suggests using elements like testimonials and videos, and even including a call to action.

For some "About Us" page inspiration, check out the full infographic:



