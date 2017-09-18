The Insider's Guide to Choosing an Explainer Video Production Company [Infographic]

So you're thinking of creating an explainer video. How will you produce it? Who will help design it? How much will it cost? There are a lot of questions to answer before creating any video, and explainer videos are no exception.

Luckily, today's infographic by branding and animation company BreadnBeyond answers many of those questions and helps you figure out what to look for when searching for a production company to help you answer the rest of them.

One big question will undoubtedly be about cost, and the infographic explains that location, time frame, availability, and the creativity required will all be factors.

It also includes cost estimates from a selection of production companies, but since these are all companies outside of MarketingProfs, we can't vouch for them. Please check them out for yourself to see how each one can fit your exact needs.

As you're planning resources for the video, the ingraphic suggests that production of an average explainer video breaks down into 11% of the time being spent on the inital design, 16% on the script and voiceovers, 55% on the animation and design, 16% on production, and 2% on editing.





And perhaps most important, it suggests finding a partner you are comfortable working with—a partner that understands your needs and has produced previous explainer videos you like.

To get started on the path to producing your explainer video, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.