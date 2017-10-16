72 Must-Have Features for E-Commerce Websites [Infographic]

Whether you're just starting an e-commerce website or you've had yours up for a while and want to look at it with fresh eyes, today's infographic by WebAlive offers a helpful guide. The website design and development company has put together a list of 72 features you may want to consider for your site.

Some, such as including a product title and description on a product page, are basics.

But others, such as including risk reducers on your homepage or explanations about product download formats on a digital product page, may give you some new ideas for helpful content to be added to your site.

The graphic breaks down websites into the most common types of pages: homepage (including header and footer), category page, product page, checkout/shopping cart/wishlist pages, and blog; it also has information on backend features and other considerations.

To see the entire list and what your e-commerce site might be missing, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version:



