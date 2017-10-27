Tips for Creating a Standout Logo [Infographic]

Creating a logo can be one of the most fun—and high-pressure—parts of launching or relaunching a brand. It's the first thing people notice, and there's no doubt that your brand will be judged by its logo.

We recently explored the evolution of some of the best known logos in the world, and it's interesting to consider how our perceptions of those big brands might be different had they stuck with their original logos.

What about your logo? It should be enticing, timeless, and simple, according to an infographic by printer and designer Company Folders. The infographic breaks down the various elements of a logo and ways to use them to convey your brand's message.

The graphic points out how fonts can elicit certain emotions, and it also highlights how some brands creatively use negative space to add extra elements to their logos (such as the arrow hidden in the FedEx logo).

Nearly every aspect of a logo (including color, font, and shape) can evoke feelings from potential customers. That's why it's important to research your audience in addition to what each element of your logo will mean.





To get started on that research, check out the full infographic below. Just tap or click to view a larger version.