11 Tips for How to Be a LinkedIn Power User [Infographic]

You may update your resume only when you're looking for a new job, but you should take a look at your LinkedIn account more frequently and keep it updated.

As today's infographic by personal loan company Onward explains, "LinkedIn can be your path to the job of your dreams." And you never know who's looking at your profile or searching for the perfect job candidate.

Several parts of your LinkedIn profile deserve particular attention, the infographic explains. Start with a personalized URL and photo, and then go beyond the basics by researching keywords potential employers are looking for and ensuring those words show up prominently in your profile.

Also add recommendations and skills, as members with five or more skills are messaged up to 33 times more than those without, according to the graphic.

To see all 11 tips for making your LinkedIn profile shine, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



