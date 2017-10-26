My Cart (0)
11 Tips for How to Be a LinkedIn Power User [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,118 views
You may update your resume only when you're looking for a new job, but you should take a look at your LinkedIn account more frequently and keep it updated.

As today's infographic by personal loan company Onward explains, "LinkedIn can be your path to the job of your dreams." And you never know who's looking at your profile or searching for the perfect job candidate.

Several parts of your LinkedIn profile deserve particular attention, the infographic explains. Start with a personalized URL and photo, and then go beyond the basics by researching keywords potential employers are looking for and ensuring those words show up prominently in your profile.

Also add recommendations and skills, as members with five or more skills are messaged up to 33 times more than those without, according to the graphic.

To see all 11 tips for making your LinkedIn profile shine, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementLinkedInPersonal Branding

  • by Peter Altschuler Thu Oct 26, 2017 via web

    Making connections for the sake of connections is similar to hoarding. You're gathering things you don't need, will probably never use, and can't remember where you got them.

    Consider Dunbar's Number -- the notion that, after about 150 people, it's impossible to maintain a stable social relationship in which you know each individual, how you met, and what defines them. Of course, you could take copious notes (which are easy to catalog and store in numerous software applications), but contacting someone two years after you've linked is more akin to calling a plumber than a colleague.

    It's the misguided notion that, with the designation "500+" in one's profile, you're suddenly more important and desirable. Poppycock. It could mean, instead, that you're indiscriminate, not discerning, and unwilling to consider whether a connection makes sense.

