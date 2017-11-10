My Cart (0)
Gender Stereotyping in Digital Advertising [Infographic]

by   |    |  630 views
Choozle recently conducted a survey on gender stereotyping in advertising and turned up some interesting takeaways.

The survey sought to understand consumer sentiment toward brands that actively break stereotypes, the impact of ad copy versus creative with regard to consumer perception of stereotypes, ways stereotyping affects purchasing behavior, and whether the ad industry should be held responsible for breaking gender stereotypes.

Among the key findings from the survey:

• 36% of respondents said they like a brand more when it runs advertisements that break gender stereotypes, and 25% said they are more likely to make a purchase from that brand.

• 60% of respondents agreed that fonts and colors in advertisements promote gender stereotypes; just 13% disagreed.


• 37% of respondents agreed that the advertising industry has a responsibility not to use gender stereotypes, 27% disagreed, and the rest didn't feel strongly either way.

To see more, check out the infographic Choozle put together with some of the findings from the survey:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AdvertisingCustomer BehaviorWomen

