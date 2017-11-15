Seven Perfectionism Pitfalls to Avoid in Your Writing [Infographic]

Writing can take a lot of time. Sometimes that's because research needs to be done; sometimes the business owner you're working with may have unexpected changes; and sometimes you can be your own worst enemy by making your writing process inefficient—especially if you're a perfectionist.

Trying to create a "perfect" piece as you write can hinder creativity and slow you down. But the good news is that you are in control of making your writing process faster and more productive, and today's infographic by Enchanting Marketing offers tips to help.

"Perfectionism becomes unhealthy when you mix it with self-doubt and undermine your creative productivity," the graphic begins. "To speed up and enjoy your writing, become a writing pragmatist."

For example, a perfectionist wants to use perfect sentences in a first draft, whereas a pragmatist simply puts down ideas on paper that can later be finessed, the graphic explains. "Ugly drafts" are a great way to get a project moving.

Are you guilty of perfectionism in your writing? Check out these seven tips to get your creative process on a faster track.



