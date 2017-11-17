15 Ways to Manage Your Time Wisely [Infographic]

"I have too much time on my hands," said no marketer ever. With more tasks than ever before being squeezed into our days, just keeping up with them all can be one of the biggest challenges of our job.

The good news is that there are steps you can take to get your time back under control, and today's infographic by Custom Writing lists 15 of them.

For example, don't take on everything yourself, the graphic suggests; when possible, delegate tasks that others can do, and learn to let go.

As for your calendar, you can try timeboxing, which involves blocking off a set amount of time to complete a specific task. You can also block time for things you know you need to do, such as eat, sleep, and exercise. Knowing that you have time set for those things can keep you focused on your other tasks and give you deadlines to finish by.

Ready to start managing your time effectively? Check out the graphic:



