Boost Your Productivity at Work [Infographic]

Coming back to the office after Thanksgiving weekend can feel like a drag—both figuratively and literally, depending how much you ate.

So we'll start off the week with some ideas to make sure you get back into productive mode fast, thanks to an infographic by Happify that offers tips for making your workdays more effective and efficient.

There are many factors that contribute to productivity, the graphic explains, and you have more control over some than others. For example, you probably can't control what season it is (workers are less productive in the summer, the graphic says), but you can control your desk environment. Using a standing desk or a treadmill desk can help boost productivity.

You can also go into projects with a positive attitude, even if that means doing something as simple as thinking about a loved one or a time you did well at work, the graphic suggests. Mentally prepare before you start on a new task.

Team-building activities—even just getting lunch together—can also help you get more done, according to the graphic.





To see more ways to boost your productivity, check out the infographic:

