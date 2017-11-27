My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Boost Your Productivity at Work [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,236 views
Email
Top

Coming back to the office after Thanksgiving weekend can feel like a drag—both figuratively and literally, depending how much you ate.

So we'll start off the week with some ideas to make sure you get back into productive mode fast, thanks to an infographic by Happify that offers tips for making your workdays more effective and efficient.

There are many factors that contribute to productivity, the graphic explains, and you have more control over some than others. For example, you probably can't control what season it is (workers are less productive in the summer, the graphic says), but you can control your desk environment. Using a standing desk or a treadmill desk can help boost productivity.

You can also go into projects with a positive attitude, even if that means doing something as simple as thinking about a loved one or a time you did well at work, the graphic suggests. Mentally prepare before you start on a new task.

Team-building activities—even just getting lunch together—can also help you get more done, according to the graphic.


To see more ways to boost your productivity, check out the infographic: 


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementManagementTime Management

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!