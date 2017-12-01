Nine Ways to Crush Your Sales Goals in 2018 [Infographic]

Ready to head into 2018 with a lead-closing mentality? An infographic by the RAIN Group Center for Sales Training offers nine tips to find your selling superpower. The tips include the following:

• Grow your accounts: "Selling to existing accounts is one of the biggest untapped opportunities for sales growth," the graphic says; only 38% of companies feel they are effective at growing accounts, it points out.

• Find the domino: The vast majority of the time, you need to convince just one key influencer in a buying committee, so identifying that person is key.

• Develop your skills: The top three skills to master are driving account growth, core consultative selling, and driving a process to win sales opportunities.

To see all nine tips to crush your sales goals next year, check out the infographic:



