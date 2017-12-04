The Right Content at Your Events Makes All the Difference [Infographic]

You are a vendor at an event. Your booth is beautiful and inviting. You've been making the networking rounds. You have awesome swag to give away. So where are the bites?

According to two studies conducted by UBM, Content Connects: How to Deliver the Right Messages at the Right Time and 2017 Tech Event Marketing Insights, your content may play a larger part in your event presence than you might know.

The studies focused on IT buyers specifically, but the findings are useful for many event marketers. MarketingProfs partnered with UBM to create an infographic that highlights many of those findings, including the following:

• Content is the No. 1 contributor to an overall good event experience for IT buyers.

• The top reason for being deterred from engaging with a vendor is that the vendor has too much of a sales pitch.





• Four out of five IT buyers say they are more likely to visit a booth if they have heard of, read about, or connected with an exhibitor before an event.

• Nearly two-thirds say an event summary would be useful post-show.

To see more about what IT buyers expect in an event—and get useful event tips in general—check out the infographic:

