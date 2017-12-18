My Cart (0)
Your Three-Step Road Map to Creating Viral Content [Infographic]

Making content go viral is the holy grail of every marketer. And although there's no magic trick to make it happen, there are steps you can take to help nudge your content in that direction.

Today's infographic illustrates a three-step process to get you from ideation to viral post. It was created by the team at content marketing agency Point Visible, and it explains how to...

1. Find a topic. By listening to your audience, inviting content from outside sources, and even unplugging to explore offline inspiration, you can find a topic that will resonate with your readers. The graphic also lists tools to help you keep track of your ideas.

2. Create your content. Consider the type of content you want to create and what action you want viewers to take. For example, the average blog post is 1,600 words, the infographic says, but using 2,500 or more words can help with search rank, whereas keeping it short can encourage more comments.

3. Promote your content. The graphic suggest techniques and tools you can use to help you share your content.


Going viral may not be quite as simple as one-two-three, but making a habit of following these steps when creating content can help encourage engagement and shares.

To see all the details, check out the infographic. Tap or click to view a larger version.

 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

BloggingContentContent StrategyCreativityVideosWord-of-Mouth

Comments

  • by philips Tue Dec 19, 2017 via web

    Great..! I have been following you for a couple of months now but this is my first time commenting on a blog post. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience with us. Keep up the good work. Already bookmarked for future reference.

