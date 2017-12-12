'Tis the Season for Data: Holiday Shopping Trends and Predictions [Infographic]

With consumers expected to spend more than one trillion dollars between November and January, wouldn’t it be nice to know what they’re planning to buy?

Drawing on extensive data from shopping seasons past, GlobalWide Media identified and analyzed trends in holiday purchase behaviors and made predictions about what 2017 will bring. The findings are summarized in an infographic.

One of the findings is that a surprising number of shoppers buy the same presents year after year, often in fast-moving consumer goods such as beauty supplies, footwear, and jewelry. These audiences are prime targets for advertisers. For instance, if you know Habitual Harry is going to buy perfume for his mom again, then you can determine when and where to message him to get him to buy your brand.

The infographic also shows that gift-givers are expected to buy on average four gift cards during this holiday season, so if your brand isn't offering them yet (or if they are hard to find on your website), it's time to make some adjustments.

To see more about what consumers are expected to buy this year—and which pets get the best gifts—check out the infographic:



