How to Stay Motivated When You're Working From Home [Infographic]

You've done the laundry, prepped dinner, washed the car... what's left to do?

Oh, yeah. Work.

Working from home comes with many advantages—and even more distractions.

However, when you've got your schedule under control, you may find that you are able to get even more done from home that you would in an office. An infographic by small business lender Fundera offers eight tips to help you stay focused and successful from your home office—whether that's an entire room or just a chair at the dining room table.

Check out all the tips here, and then put away that vacuum cleaner and get to work.



