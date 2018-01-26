Eight Simple Ways to Handle Negative Thoughts and Emotions at Work [Infographic]

We've all had bad days at work, and let's admit it... we've all started searching the want ads after a project didn't go well or our boss seemed to be in an especially bad mood. But we all know that those things happen, and having a bad day doesn't mean it's time to run to another company.

No matter how much you like you job, you're bound to come across hard days—or even weeks. During those times, it can be easy to think about what else is out there: The grass is always greener, right?

You're not alone, and you can strengthen your emotional agility to learn how to handle these kinds of negative thoughts in a positive way. They've even been given names, so you can sort through them:

Black-and-white thinking

Personalizing

Filter thinking

Catastrophizing

An infographic by short-term lender QuickQuid defines each of those scenarios and then helpfully provides eight things you can do to manage them.

Learn how to identify your negative thoughts at work to see what you can then do to turn them into opportunities. Check out the infographic:



