Top 5 Predictions for the Future of Sales and Marketing Alignment [Infographic]

The alignment of Marketing and Sales teams has been a hot topic over the past few years, and the idea of these two usually disparate teams coming together is changing how people work and how businesses are run.

An infographic by marketing and sales intelligence platform InsideView illustrates results from a survey of more than 500 sales and marketing innovators, and forecasts what will happen within a collaborative, aligned setup.

The top 5 five predictions in the infographic are the following:

1. Sellers will become more consultative and less transactional, and salespeople will be more data- and tech-savvy.

2. Leading companies will invest in finding their ideal customer segments and align the entire organization to focus on the business it's most likely to win.





3. Artificial intelligence will gain even more ground in helping companies find, target, and engage with the right audience.

4. Millennials will continue to change how clients and vendors communicate and work together.

5. (The biggie!) Marketing and sales teams will merge into one revenue-operations team.

For details on each of those predictions in this fast-moving world of Sales and Marketing alignment, check out the full infographic: