Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Top 5 Predictions for the Future of Sales and Marketing Alignment [Infographic]

by   |    |  706 views
Email
Top

The alignment of Marketing and Sales teams has been a hot topic over the past few years, and the idea of these two usually disparate teams coming together is changing how people work and how businesses are run.

An infographic by marketing and sales intelligence platform InsideView illustrates results from a survey of more than 500 sales and marketing innovators, and forecasts what will happen within a collaborative, aligned setup.

The top 5 five predictions in the infographic are the following:

1. Sellers will become more consultative and less transactional, and salespeople will be more data- and tech-savvy.

2. Leading companies will invest in finding their ideal customer segments and align the entire organization to focus on the business it's most likely to win.


3. Artificial intelligence will gain even more ground in helping companies find, target, and engage with the right audience.

4. Millennials will continue to change how clients and vendors communicate and work together.

5. (The biggie!) Marketing and sales teams will merge into one revenue-operations team.

For details on each of those predictions in this fast-moving world of Sales and Marketing alignment, check out the full infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AIManagementMarketing ChallengesMarketing StrategyMillennialsSales

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Denise Boyd Mon Jan 29, 2018 via web

    Great infographic.... In point #1 under characteristics of a consultative seller - I'm wondering if instead of "emphatic partner" it should be "empathetic partner"?

  • by Vahe, MarketingProfs Mon Jan 29, 2018 via web

    Hi, Denise. The two words are interchangeable. Here are a couple of good explanations:
    https://www.grammarly.com/blog/empathetic/ and http://grammarist.com/usage/empathetic-empathic/

  • by Denise Boyd Mon Jan 29, 2018 via web

    True - "empathic" and "empathetic" are synonyms; however, they aren't synonyms with "emphatic"

  • by Vahe, MarketingProfs Mon Jan 29, 2018 via web

    Hah! You're absolutely right, Denise! (I saw what I wanted to see...)

  • by Denise Boyd Mon Jan 29, 2018 via web

    That's why proofreading one's own work is so difficult.
    I can say emphatically that this is a great infographic.

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!