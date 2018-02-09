Creative Trends We'll Be Seeing More of in 2018 [Infographic]

Reviewing industry trends is always helpful, but few are as fun and beautiful to learn about as design trends.

Shutterstock has put together a visual guide to 11 of the most popular creative trends we can expect to see in 2018, and there's even a section that displays trends from around the world.

We see a lot of ideas having to do with shapes, from ancient geometrics to what Shutterstock calls "natural luxury," which combines geological and fantastical elements. Colors also show up, with punchy pastels and holographic effects both making an appearance on the list.

And we can expect to see more social trends turning up in design features, including cryptocurrency, digital crafts, and global marches, Shutterstock says.

Explore all the predictions, and find some inspiration in the following graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



