360 Degrees of Success: 360 Video vs. Regular Video [Infographic]

You've probably seen 360-degree videos during your Internet use: Oreo has gotten on board, and Google and The New York Times both have pages dedicated to the medium.

(If you're interested in what makes 360-degree videos different from regular videos as well as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), check out this article.)

Making a 360-degree video clearly takes more effort than making a regular video, so are they worth the effort and cost for marketers?

Today's featured infographic, by St. Joseph Communications, explores that question. It claims that clickthrough rates for 360 videos average 4.51%, compared to 0.56% for traditional videos.

If you're looking for inspiration, the graphic also gives examples of brands' use of 360-degree video in their marketing and brand-awareness efforts.





To see more about how 360-degree video compares with traditional video and how marketers are using it, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.