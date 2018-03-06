10 Tips for Video Marketing Success [Infographic]

Creating marketing videos often isn't cheap, so you want to make sure to get the most out of your investment.

You can post your video on your website, and you can share it via social channels, but what do you do beyond that? How can you make sure to get your money's worth out of any video you've created.

An infographic by Broadcast2world suggests 10 ways to set up your video marketing for success.

You'll want to start with the content, of course, by making your video educational or emotion-based. And you'll want to distribute properly, by posting to various social channels and transcribing properly.

You may want to explore virtual reality, 360-degree video, or livestreaming for something different from your usual video plan. For more on those ideas and others, check out the infographic:



