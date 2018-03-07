The Small Business Guide to Google Analytics [Infographic]

Despite its widespread use, Google Analytics can trigger anxiety in many marketers. Once you log in, it's not hard to feel overwhelmed by—or unsure about how to best use—this powerful program.

But fear not: Headway Capital has created an infographic to guide small businesses—or, really, anyone—to use GA.

The guide starts by explaining why business owners and marketers may want to consider using Google Analytics (if they're not already), pointing out that it can tell you about the users who visit your site, what actions they take, and much more. Then it outlines in five steps how to set up a Google Analytics account, and goes on to explain the basics of how to read the Google Analytics homepage.

But what good is all this information if you don't know how to act on it? The infographic explains how to find your website's weaknesses, track user behavior on your site, and set GA goals—all to help you to improve the user experience and your conversion rates.

Ready to get started? Check out the infographic:



