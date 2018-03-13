Are You Guilty of Stealing Images? How to Avoid Breaking Copyright Law [Infographic]

You may have noticed some recent changes to Google image searches: The "View Image" button has been removed (athough you can still view images in the context of their original websites), and the copyright notice has been made more prominent.

It's believed that these changes were made in order to help reduce copyright infringement. "Copying an image from Google is so easy, many people don't even know it's wrong," says an infographic about online image theft and copyright infringement. "But unintentional stealing is still stealing."

That's why marketers, bloggers, and anyone using images online need to make sure their images are sourced from legal, reputable sites.

The graphic, created by reverse image search service Berify, explains the consequences of using someone else's images and how to source images legally.

It also shows photographers and artists how to protect their images and what actions can be taken if they suspect a theft has occurred.





Before you put your reputation—and wallet—at risk, and before you accidentally steal from someone's livelihood, check out the infographic to make sure you know how to source your online images. Just tap or click to see a larger version.