My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Nine Ways to Focus a Wandering Mind [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,114 views
Email
Top

Picture this: You're slouched in a meeting, supposedly paying attention, but your mind has wandered off, churning out various to-do lists, thinking of the weekend, remembering that delicious lunch you just ate...

Suddenly, everyone is looking your way, waiting for an answer—but you're staring blankly, bumbling to come up with a semi-coherent response.

There's no hiding it: Your mind had wandered, and now you don't know what to say. How can you avoid this full-belly, boring-meeting, to-do-list-making situation in the future?

Here's a starting point: An infographic by personal lender On Stride Financial offers nine ways to focus a wandering mind. 

The graphic starts with an explanation of why our brains wander (you can't help it—it's science!). Then it lists nine simple steps you can do in the office, and even during a meeting, to stay focused.


If you've made it this far in the article without your mind wandering off, check out the infographic:

 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Career ManagementCreativity

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
1 rating(s)

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Alexi Leimbach Fri Mar 30, 2018 via web

    Love this! Coming from someone with ADHD, this is just what I needed to read! Thanks for writing this. I will be sharing it with other friends, family, and colleagues that struggle with the same thing. Great job, Laura!

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!