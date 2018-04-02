How to Choose a Content Marketing Platform or Marketplace (And What's the Difference?) [Infographic]

Selecting the right tools to use in your content marketing program can be overwhelming. So, first things first: what type of tools do you need, exactly?

An infographic by influencer marketing and custom-content platform Izea explores the differences between two types of content marketing tools: marketplaces and platforms. The infographic defines each:

A marketplace is a shoppable online network of freelance content creators.

is a shoppable online network of freelance content creators. A platform is a holistic software approach to content marketing.

The graphic explains the benefits of each, and it also delves into what to look for when selecting one or the other: experience, services, and data.

Finally, it provides five questions to ask before selecting a partner.

Check out the infographic to see which type of tool is right for your content marketing program:





