How to Choose a Content Marketing Platform or Marketplace (And What's the Difference?) [Infographic]

by   |    |  921 views
Selecting the right tools to use in your content marketing program can be overwhelming. So, first things first: what type of tools do you need, exactly?

An infographic by influencer marketing and custom-content platform Izea explores the differences between two types of content marketing tools: marketplaces and platforms. The infographic defines each:

  • A marketplace is a shoppable online network of freelance content creators.
  • A platform is a holistic software approach to content marketing.

The graphic explains the benefits of each, and it also delves into what to look for when selecting one or the other: experience, services, and data.

Finally, it provides five questions to ask before selecting a partner.

Check out the infographic to see which type of tool is right for your content marketing program:



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

  • by Nick Tue Apr 3, 2018 via web

    This infographic while informative could use an actual list of marketplaces and platforms.

