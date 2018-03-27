The Small Business Guide to Facebook Insights [Infographic]

A business can hardly be taken seriously these days if it doesn't have a Facebook page, but just putting up a page isn't enough. Marketers who want to get the most out of Facebook understand that they need to keep up with how their pages are doing.

Using Facebook Insights is key to gaining that knowledge. But it's a robust analytics tool, and many marketers find themselves thrown in to using it without the familiarity required to take advantage of all it offers.

Today's infographic, by small business funder The Business Backer, offers a guide that walks you through the tool.

It explains how you can use Facebook Insights to see the following information about the performance of your Facebook page:

Overview. This is where you can see your page summary, the promos you've run, and recent posts. It's a good dashboard snapshot of how your page is doing.

Likes. There's much more to likes than what you can see on your main Facebook page. This section of Insights lets you see changes in likes, sources of likes, and more.

Reach. This section shows you details about recommendations, comments, shares, and reactions that have happened on your page, and it gives stats about the total number of people who were served any activity from your page.

Page views. This is where you come to see the total number of people who viewed your page and the sources of those views.

Actions on page. See how many visitors are getting directions, calling, clicking to your website, or taking any other actions on your page.

Posts. This section will help you create smarter posts, the infographic explains. You can see when your fans are online and which types of posts work best to reach them.

People. Who are your fans exactly? Find out more about them here.

Messages. Keep track of messages here.

Ready to dive into Facebook Insights? Check out the infographic for all the details. Just tap or click to see a larger version:



