Always On: How Modern Life Has Changed Shopping and Coupons [Infographic]

Although the process of clipping coupons from the Sunday paper may be long in the past, that doesn't mean coupons aren't still popular among consumers. In fact, new technologies can make deal-seeking easier than ever.

Media delivery company Valassis recently released its annual 2K18 Coupon Intelligence Report, which explores what drives online and in-store purchases and which factors are influencing buyer behavior.

The report breaks down responses from over 1,000 US consumers, and the results indicate that savings are a bigger priority for consumers now, and both print and digital coupon sources are showing substantial redemption growth year over year.

In addition, technology is playing a bigger role in influencing the path to purchase as shoppers increasingly use apps to plan and save on their purchases. A key finding notes that 36% of consumers are using shopping-list apps, and 34% use deal-comparison apps (compared with just 25% for each in 2016).

To see how consumers are using modern options to save money, check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



