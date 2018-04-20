Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

The Best Ways to Start and End Your Workday [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
April 20, 2018
How do you start and end your busy workdays?

For many entrepreneurs and professionals, those two times of day can be the most hectic or frenzied of the entire workday. But making simple tweaks to the first and last 15 minutes of your daily routine can affect your overall productivity and attitude toward your work.

An infographic by small-business lender Fundera offers 10 techniques you can use to make those times of day less stressful and more productive.

For example, in the morning, prioritize the tasks you want to accomplish that day and then tackle the biggest, most challenging one first, suggests the graphic. And at the end of your day, take a few minutes to reflect on what you achieved, and write down anything that's still on your mind so you don't take that stress home with you.

Making easy changes to your daily routine can help you build habits that will allow you to be the best professional possible. To see 10 easy ways to improve your workdays, check out the infographic: 


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Comments

  • by Erica Fri Apr 20, 2018 via web

    Great infographic.

