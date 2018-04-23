Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

How to Make Your Infographics Stand Out [Animated Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
April 23, 2018
Infographics can be a fun, engaging way to convey data to your audience—and as you might have guessed, we here at MarketingProfs are fans of this type of visual content.

But there are so many infographics vying for consumers' attention these days that making yours stand out can be a challenge. 

Luckily, the team at infographic maker Visme created an infographic (obviously!) that offers some ideas for how you can create graphics that stand out from the crowd. 

From interactive information to hand-drawn images, infographics can do much more than simply convey charts and graphs. When done well, they can help consumers understand and use information efficiently.

If you're ready to take your infographics to the next level, check out the animated infographic below. If you're having problems viewing it, you can see the original here.



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

  • by Alicia B Mon Apr 23, 2018 via web

    Nicely done!

  • by Peter Altschuler Mon Apr 23, 2018 via web

    The best of these are not infographics as the term is most commonly understood. They are supportive illustrations that appeal to one of the ways in which people absorb and retain information (the others are straight text, graphics with audio, and video).

    Most infographics are porcine lip gloss. They take basic facts, which could easily be delivered in text alone or with charts/graphs, and put them in attire more appropriate for a costume ball than for a casual conversation or a business meeting.

    In essence, infographics are a reflection of a marketer's belief that their information isn't likely to get anyone's interest unless it's dressed up. The unfortunate result is that what might have taken a minute to read now, because of all the graphic distractions, takes three.

